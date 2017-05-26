Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence
20 hours ago
A sixth round of UN talks failed to bring about a plan to end the conflict in Syria. But Russia has an alternative.
17 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
17 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Martin Bourboulon directs a sequel to his 2015 comedy “Daddy or Mommy” with the same cast and crew.
Two years have passed. After messing up their separation, the Leroys seem to be successfully coping with their divorce. But the appearance of two new lovers in the lives of Vincent and Florence will spark a new crisis. The match between the two ex-Leroys gets underway again. Read more
17 hours ago
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow
Companie Philippe Genty: Inner Landscapes
Chekhov Theater Festival
French choreographer, marionettes master, theater director, and author Philippe Genty stages a poetry odyssey based on his memories, dreams, and travels. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more