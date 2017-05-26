Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

Russia's London embassy has urged tourists not to visit Britain after Monday's terror attack on Manchester.

In a statement released on the embassy's website, Russians were warned not to travel to Britain unless “absolutely necessary.”

"The British security services have brought the country's terror threat level to the highest classification possible, indicating that an attack is imminent," the embassy said. "Until the situation stabilizes and danger decreases, the embassy advises Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to the United Kingdom, and particularly large cities, unless absolutely necessary."

The embassy also advised Russians currently in the United Kingdom to monitor local news reports, to remain vigilant in crowded places or on public transport, and to delay trips to "cultural events."