29 seconds ago Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack
14 hours ago Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up
17 hours ago Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence
Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest
Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’
Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

May 26, 2017 — 12:02
— Update: 12:02

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

May 26, 2017 — 12:02
— Update: 12:02

Russia's London embassy has urged tourists not to visit Britain after Monday's terror attack on Manchester.

In a statement released on the embassy's website, Russians were warned not to travel to Britain unless “absolutely necessary.”

"The British security services have brought the country's terror threat level to the highest classification possible, indicating that an attack is imminent," the embassy said. "Until the situation stabilizes and danger decreases, the embassy advises Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to the United Kingdom, and particularly large cities, unless absolutely necessary."

The embassy also advised Russians currently in the United Kingdom to monitor local news reports, to remain vigilant in crowded places or on public transport, and to delay trips to "cultural events."

Read More: Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

The British government raised the country's terror threat level from “severe” to “critical" on Wednesday, two days after after 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb inside Manchester Arena. Twenty-two people died in the attack, many of whom were children.

“Critical” is Britain's highest-level of terror alert and signals that an attack is “expected imminently.” Officials have already confirmed that Abedi could have been working as part of a wider cell, and several arrests have already been made.

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 minutes ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

19 hours ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
19 hours ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

