News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 20 2018 - 15:06

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

Council of the Federation

Russia has pledged severe repercussions if President Donald Trump’s order to set up a new, space-oriented military branch violates a treaty banning nuclear weapons in the cosmos. 

Trump said this week he will establish a sixth branch of the military named the “Space Force,” pending budgetary approval from the U.S. Congress. The idea could require the U.S. to withdraw from the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which prohibits the deployment of weapons of mass destruction but not conventional arms in space.

Read More
Russian Regulator Uncovers $20B in Space, Defense Industry Spending Violations

Viktor Bondarev, head of the Committee on Defense and Security of Russia's upper parliamentary house, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency he hoped “there’s still remnants of common sense in the American political elite” that would compel the U.S. to remain in the pact.

“But if the U.S. withdraws from the treaty, then of course, not only ours but other states will follow with a tough response aimed at ensuring global security,” Bondarev told RIA on Tuesday.

In the U.S., analysts noted that the proposed space force would likely face complications, delays or outright rejection after the 2020 presidential election.

“The militarization of space is a path toward catastrophe,” Bondarev, the former head of Russia’s Aerospace Forces, stressed.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Russia’s New Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile Failed in Tests, U.S. Media Report
News
May 22 2018
Russia’s New Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile Failed in Tests, U.S. Media Report
Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches 'Bulava' Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
News
May 23 2018
Russian Nuclear Submarine Test-Launches 'Bulava' Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
U.S. Senate Panel Targets Russian and Chinese Threats in Massive Defense Bill
News
May 25 2018
U.S. Senate Panel Targets Russian and Chinese Threats in Massive Defense Bill

Latest news

Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
News
June 20 2018
Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
News
June 20 2018
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand
News
June 20 2018
Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox