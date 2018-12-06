Russia Warns Cyprus Against Allowing U.S. Military to Deploy There

Russia on Wednesday warned authorities in Cyprus not to allow the U.S. military to deploy on their territory, saying such a move would draw a Russian reaction and result in "dangerous and destabilizing consequences" for the Mediterranean island.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesman for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Moscow had become aware of what she called "anti-Russian plans" involving Cyprus and the U.S. military which she said was eyeing setting up forward operating bases for its troops there.

"We're getting information from various sources that the United States is actively studying options to build up its military presence on Cyprus," Zakharova told a news briefing in Moscow.

"The aim is not being hidden - to counter growing Russian influence in the region in the light of the successful operation by the Russian military in Syria."

There was no immediate U.S. response to her comments.