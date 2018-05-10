Russia Vows to Deepen Ties With Iran Despite U.S. Sanctions
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Russia is firmly committed to continuing to deepen ties with Iran despite a U.S. decision to quit an international nuclear deal and impose new sanctions on Tehran, Interfax cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and was preparing new sanctions on Iran to ensure it did not develop nuclear weapons.
Ryabkov will travel to Tehran on Thursday for consultations about “the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear deal,” Interfax cited a diplomatic source as saying.
Reuters contributed reporting to this article.