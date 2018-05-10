News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 10 2018 - 12:05

Russia Vows to Deepen Ties With Iran Despite U.S. Sanctions

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russia is firmly committed to continuing to deepen ties with Iran despite a U.S. decision to quit an international nuclear deal and impose new sanctions on Tehran, Interfax cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and was preparing new sanctions on Iran to ensure it did not develop nuclear weapons.

Read More
Russia Accuses U.S. of 'Trampling' International Law in Backing Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

Ryabkov will travel to Tehran on Thursday for consultations about “the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear deal,” Interfax cited a diplomatic source as saying.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Russia to Honor Iran Nuclear Deal So Long as Others Do – Report
News
May 04 2018
Russia to Honor Iran Nuclear Deal So Long as Others Do – Report
Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official
News
May 04 2018
Closer Russia-Iran Ties If U.S. Exits Nuclear Deal – Official
Why Russia Wants the Iran Nuclear Deal (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 08 2018
Why Russia Wants the Iran Nuclear Deal (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russia Overtakes France as Europe’s Biggest Market for Movie Tickets
News
May 10 2018
Russia Overtakes France as Europe’s Biggest Market for Movie Tickets
Millions of Russians March in 'Immortal Regiments' on WWII Victory Day
News
May 10 2018
Millions of Russians March in 'Immortal Regiments' on WWII Victory Day
Israel Informed Russia Ahead of Strikes in Syria Following Netanyahu-Putin Meeting
News
May 10 2018
Israel Informed Russia Ahead of Strikes in Syria Following Netanyahu-Putin Meeting

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox