Russia Vetoes UN Resolution on Chemical Weapons in Syria

Oct 24, 2017 — 18:54
— Update: 18:52

Russia has vetoed a United Nations resolution that would determine who is responsible for chemical weapon attacks in Syria.

The Joint Investigative Mechanism mandate to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria is set to expire in November.

The resolution to extend it was put to a UN Security Council vote on Tuesday and received 11 votes in favor, two against from Russia and Bolivia, and two abstentions.

In an August interview, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the West for the chemical weapons attacks.

“Yes, it’s true,” she told the state-funded Vesti FM radio station. "Western countries and regional powers are directly and indirectly supplying militants, terrorists and extremists in Syria with banned toxic substances.”

