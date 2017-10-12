Russia Unveils QR-Coded 200, 2,000 Ruble Bills

The front side of the new banknotes are fitted with a QR code which links to the bank’s website where there is detailed information on their artistic design and security features.

Russia’s Central Bank and the National Mint Goznak unveiled new 200- and 2,000-ruble bills on Thursday.

Speaking at a Moscow-Vladivostok-Sevastopol teleconference from the state-run TASS news agency’s office, Central Bank chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina said their mass circulation will begin in December.

“First in October, the new banknotes will be received in the regions that are depicted on them: the Far East, Crimea, as well as Moscow,” Nabiullina said.

The 200- and 2,000-ruble bills will enter into circulation in stages after banks and businesses upgrade their technology to accommodate them, she said.

