Dagestan's President Says Russia Was 'Unenthusiastic' About Turkey Reconciliation

The Kremlin “lacked enthusiasm” to mend ties with Turkey after the downing of a Russian
jet jeopardized the countries' diplomatic relationship, the
president of Russia's republic of Dagestan
has revealed.
Tensions
between Russia and Turkey increased dramatically after a Russian
fighter-jet was downed by Turkish forces in November 2015. Moscow
maintains that the jet was in Syrian air space, while Ankara says
that the plane did not respond to several warnings after it
encroached on Turkish territory.
The
incident caused Russia to boycott
a
large selection of Turkish
goods, as
well as place
a ban on
package holidays to the country.
A
letter of apology from [Turkish President Recep]
Erdogan ultimately
ended the standoff between the two sides in
July,
with Ankara promising to pay compensation to Russia and the dead
pilot's family.
Dagestan's President Ramazan Abdulatipov,
who helped to mediate between Moscow and
Ankara, said that Russia, "had to
overcome a psychological barrier” in the
negotiations.
“Vladimir [Putin]
had a good relationship with
[Turkish President]
Erdogan. Reconciling
two friends is much more complicated than people then
making peace between strangers,” he said.
Abdulatipov would
not confirm which side had initiated talks,
but the Kremlin publicly rejected a proposed
working group between both sides in May.
Erdogan also
showed signs of unwillingness, and did not
apologize for the downing in the first draft
of a letter sent to Putin, said Abdulatipov.
An apology was one of
Russia's key conditions for normalizing the relationship, alongside
compensation for the pilot's family, he said.
“The
original version of the letter was very
general,” said Abdulatipov. “It
was not anything resembling
an apology.”
The
letter was eventually
sent to Putin via Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev,
Abdulatipov said.
Russia and Ankara's
estrangement saw Turkey ranked as an “enemy” by 29
percent of Russian respondents in
poll by the independent Levada Center at
the start of June 2016. The countries have
traditionally enjoyed a good relationship, with only 1 percent of
Russians judging Turkey as hostile before the jet's downing in 2015.