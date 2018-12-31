News By Bloomberg

Russia, Turkey Have 'Decisive' Syria Peace Role, Putin Says

Bloomberg

Russia and Turkey have a crucial role to play in resolving the conflict in Syria, President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a day after their countries agreed to coordinate military steps following the U.S. decision to withdraw its forces. In a New Year’s message to Erdogan published by the Kremlin on Sunday, Putin said that “Moscow and Ankara are making a decisive contribution to the fight against terrorism in Syria, as well as to the promotion of a political settlement in that country.” His comment came a day after the Russian and Turkish foreign and defense ministers, as well as the countries’ intelligence chiefs, held talks in Moscow on Syria as they move to fill the void left by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to order a military pullout. “We reached an agreement on how Russian and Turkish military representatives on the ground will continue to coordinate their actions in these new conditions, with the goal of decisively defeating the terrorist threat in Syria,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters after the talks. The two countries have a “common will to clear Syrian territories of all terrorist groups,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Read More U.S. Troop Pullout Is Helpful for Syria Settlement, Moscow Says

Russia said Saturday that Syrian government forces have taken control of Manbij, a strategic town close to the border with Turkey that had been under the command of a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia before Trump announced his withdrawal. On Friday, the U.S.-led coalition had denied what it called “incorrect” information about changes to the presence of military forces in Manbij. The Turkish army was threatening an offensive to eliminate the presence of Kurdish YPG fighters from the town, saying it’s a terrorist organization linked to Kurdish separatists inside its own borders.Russia and Turkey have been maneuvering to position themselves for a new order in a Syria without a U.S. military presence. Trump announced the withdrawal on Dec. 19 after a phone call with Erdogan, prompting the departure of his secretary of defense, Jim Mattis, in protest. Brett McGurk, the lead envoy for the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, also resigned. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Erdogan in a phone call Sunday that she expects Turkey to react with “restraint and responsibility” following the U.S. withdrawal, according to a German government spokeswoman. Merkel praised Turkey for taking in Syrian refugees, the spokeswoman said.

Read More Let Down by U.S., Syrian Kurdish Leaders Look to Russia and Assad