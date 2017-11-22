News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
13 hours ago U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Disappointed by Russia's Foreign Media Bill
13 hours ago In Sochi, Putin Tells Iran, Turkey of 'Real Chance' to End Syria War
13 hours ago Russian Railways to Spend $17 Mln on Bridge to Sakhalin in 2018
News
U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Disappointed by Russia's Foreign Media Bill
News
In Sochi, Putin Tells Iran, Turkey of 'Real Chance' to End Syria War
News
Defense Companies Should Be Prepared to Increase Military Production, Putin Says
City
Gorky Park Skating Rink Goes Stereo
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian ‘Tower of Pisa’ Spooks Local Residents

Nov 22, 2017 — 15:04
— Update: 16:33

Russian ‘Tower of Pisa’ Spooks Local Residents

Nov 22, 2017 — 15:04
— Update: 16:33
Screenshot NTV

A residential building in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod is at risk of collapse, threatening some 200 people.

It is unclear what caused the seven-story housing block to tilt over the past 2 years, NTV news channel reported on Wednesday.

A family with seven children featured in the segment describes how their children’s toy cars roll to one side of the apartment, cabinet doors open on their own and the kitchen table has to be propped up to keep the soup from spilling.

Corrugated metal has been temporarily placed to cover the building’s biggest crack, which is as wide as one meter at the seventh floor. Bricks are popping out of the foundation and cracks are appearing across the building’s facade, the report continues.

Read more: Counting the Cost of Russia's Melting Permafrost

The tower block’s residents have turned down the authorities' relocation offer reportedly because the apartments on offer are unfit for comfort.

NTV reports a special commission is scheduled to determine on Wednesday whether to demolish the so-called leaning tower.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+