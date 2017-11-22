Russian ‘Tower of Pisa’ Spooks Local Residents

A residential building in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod is at risk of collapse, threatening some 200 people.

It is unclear what caused the seven-story housing block to tilt over the past 2 years, NTV news channel reported on Wednesday.

A family with seven children featured in the segment describes how their children’s toy cars roll to one side of the apartment, cabinet doors open on their own and the kitchen table has to be propped up to keep the soup from spilling.



Corrugated metal has been temporarily placed to cover the building’s biggest crack, which is as wide as one meter at the seventh floor. Bricks are popping out of the foundation and cracks are appearing across the building’s facade, the report continues.