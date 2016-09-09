Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

Outspoken British politician Nigel Farage has been offered his own show by the Kremlin-sponsored RT television channel, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported Friday.

Farage, who served as the leader of the nationalist UK Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016, was a key figure in Britain's referendum on membership of the European Union. He has been a controversial figure in British politics, often being accused of scapegoating migrants to further his political goals.

He told The Telegraph that he had not agreed to lead a program for the channel. “I’ve appeared on RT occasionally,” he said. “They are a broadcaster with an audience. They may well have a political agenda, but you can’t ignore them.”

RT's British channel claims to challenge dominant power structures in the country, telling viewers at the channel's launch, “We won’t be subject to the metropolitan elite’s London bias.”



The Kremlin has recently expanded its media presence in Britain, opening new offices for the state-sponsored Sputnik news website in Edinburgh.



