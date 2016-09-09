Russia
Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

Sep. 09 2016 — 16:04
— Update: 16:41

Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

Sep. 09 2016 — 16:04
— Update: 16:41
Outspoken British politician Nigel Farage Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP

Outspoken British politician Nigel Farage has been offered his own show by the Kremlin-sponsored RT television channel, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported Friday.

Farage, who served as the leader of the nationalist UK Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016, was a key figure in Britain's referendum on membership of the European Union. He has been a controversial figure in British politics, often being accused of scapegoating migrants to further his political goals.

He told The Telegraph that he had not agreed to lead a program for the channel. “I’ve appeared on RT occasionally,” he said. “They are a broadcaster with an audience. They may well have a political agenda, but you can’t ignore them.”

RT's British channel claims to challenge dominant power structures in the country, telling viewers at the channel's launch,We won’t be subject to the metropolitan elite’s London bias.”

The Kremlin has recently expanded its media presence in Britain, opening new offices for the state-sponsored Sputnik news website in Edinburgh.


1 hour ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Listen to a Moscow Street Near You
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 hour ago

In honor of Moscow’s City Day, here’s a little primer on place names. With just a few rules, you’ll be able to tell what national or professional group lived in a neighborhood, which church stood there, who owned it, and even what the land looked ...

