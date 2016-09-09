Russia Today Offers Show to Britain's Nigel Farage

Outspoken British politician Nigel Farage
Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP
Outspoken British
politician Nigel Farage has been offered his own show by
the Kremlin-sponsored RT television channel,
Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported Friday.
Farage, who served as
the leader of the nationalist UK Independence Party (UKIP) until
July 2016, was a key figure in Britain's referendum on membership of
the European Union. He has been a
controversial figure in British politics, often being accused of
scapegoating migrants to further his political goals.
He told The Telegraph that he had not agreed to lead
a program for the channel.
“I’ve appeared on RT occasionally,” he
said. “They are a broadcaster with an
audience. They may well have a political agenda, but you can’t
ignore them.”
RT's British channel claims
to challenge dominant power structures in the country, telling viewers
at the channel's launch,
“We
won’t be subject to the metropolitan elite’s London bias.”
The Kremlin has
recently expanded its media presence in Britain, opening
new offices for the state-sponsored Sputnik news website in Edinburgh.