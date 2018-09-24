News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 24 2018 - 12:09
By Reuters

Russia to Supply Syria With S-300 Anti-Missile System — Minister

Maksim Korotchenko / TASS

Russia will supply an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to Syria within two weeks, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday, a week after Russia blamed Israel for indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military plane in Syria.

The crash which killed 15 Russian service members had forced Moscow to take "adequate retaliatory measures to increase the safety of Russian military fighting international terrorism in Syria," Shoigu said in a televised address.

Read More
Israel Vows Better Coordination with Moscow Over Syria After Plane Crash

"A modern S-300 air defence missile system will be transferred to the Syrian armed forces within two weeks," he said. The system will "significantly increase the Syrian army's combat capabilities," he said.

Russia, which fights in Syria to support the government, has said Syria shot the IL-20 surveillance plane down by mistake shortly after Israeli jets hit a nearby target. Russia blamed Israel for creating dangerous conditions that caused the crash.

Israel, which has struck Syria scores of times during the seven-year war, has said it will work to improve "deconfliction" of its missions with Russian forces, but will not halt them. It has long lobbied Moscow not to provide the S-300 to Syria.

Shoigu said Russia will equip Syrian anti-aircraft units with Russian tracking and guidance systems in order to identify Russian aircraft.

Russia in April had hinted that it would supply the S-300 to President Bashar al-Assad despite Israeli objections.

The missile system, originally developed by the Soviet military, but since modernized and available in several versions with significantly different capabilities, fires missiles from trucks and is designed to shoot down military aircraft and short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

Israel says its air strikes on Syria are not a threat to Russia's ally Assad, but that it must carry them out to halt arms shipments to Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah. It has made repeated efforts to persuade Moscow not to sell S-300s to Syria, as it fears this would hinder its aerial capability.

EU Disagrees With Russia Over Syrian Refugee Returns
News
Aug. 28 2018
EU Disagrees With Russia Over Syrian Refugee Returns
Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack
News
Aug. 28 2018
Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack
NATO Urges Restraint Following Russian Naval Buildup Near Syria
News
Aug. 29 2018
NATO Urges Restraint Following Russian Naval Buildup Near Syria

Latest news

Navalny Sentenced to 20 Days After Month-Long Jail Stint
News
Sept. 25 2018
Navalny Sentenced to 20 Days After Month-Long Jail Stint
Russian Football Hooligans Clash on Moscow Streets Ahead of Derby
Meanwhile…
Sept. 24 2018
Russian Football Hooligans Clash on Moscow Streets Ahead of Derby
Finland Arrests Russian Money Laundering Suspect
News
Sept. 24 2018
Finland Arrests Russian Money Laundering Suspect
By Reuters

Most read

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints

News

7 Beautiful New Metro Stations Open in Moscow, in Pictures

News

Russia is Only 3 Years Away From Peak Oil, Energy Minister Warns

Meanwhile…

Putin Tests New Kalashnikov Sniper Rifle

Sign up for our weekly newsletter