Oct. 08 2018 - 14:10
By Reuters

Moscow to Summon Dutch Ambassador on Monday

Dutch Ambassador to Moscow Renée Jones-Bos / Flickr

The Russian foreign ministry said it would summon the Dutch ambassador in Moscow on Monday over what it described as a campaign of disinformation against Russia, the TASS news agency reported.

Western countries, including the Netherlands, issued coordinated denunciations of Russia on Thursday for running what they described as a global hacking campaign, targeting institutions including sports anti-doping bodies, a nuclear power company and the chemical weapons watchdog.

The Kremlin said on Monday that allegations made by the West of global hacking activities by Russia lacked concrete proof and were quite general in character.

By Reuters

