News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 31 2018 - 16:08

Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

Roscosmos

Russian-made spaceships will no longer carry American astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) after a contract between the two nations expires on April 2019, Russia’s top defense and space industry official has announced Friday. 

Relations have been strained between Russia and the United States over conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Space is a rare area of cooperation, and NASA crews have been sent to the ISS aboard Russian Soyuz capsules since 2011.

Read More
Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

“Our obligations under the NASA contract to deliver American astronauts to and from the ISS end with the Soyuz-MS landing in April,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Meanwhile, NASA is planning to send a manned test flight to the ISS aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Crew Dragon commercial spacecraft from Florida in April 2019.

U.S. Space Contractor Signs Deal to Continue Buying Russian Rocket Engines
News
Aug. 01 2018
U.S. Space Contractor Signs Deal to Continue Buying Russian Rocket Engines
Russia Won’t Deploy Arms in Space First, Ryabkov Says
News
Aug. 20 2018
Russia Won’t Deploy Arms in Space First, Ryabkov Says

Latest news

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
News
Aug. 31 2018
Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
Vkontakte Introduces Private Profiles Amid Wave of Extremism Prosecutions
News
Aug. 31 2018
Vkontakte Introduces Private Profiles Amid Wave of Extremism Prosecutions
Explosion at Rocket Engine Plant in Samara Claims 2 Lives
News
Aug. 31 2018
Explosion at Rocket Engine Plant in Samara Claims 2 Lives

Most read

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

News

Russian Army Supplier Releases 'Alternative to Snickers'

Sign up for our weekly newsletter