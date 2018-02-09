Russia to Stage ‘Alternative’ Winter Olympics in March

An Olympic volunteer carries the Olympic flag on behalf of Russia's team, dressed in gray, at the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Russia next month will hold an “alternative” sporting competition for its winter athletes banned from the Olympic Games kicking off today in South Korea.

Some 168 clean Russian athletes have been approved to compete in South Korea since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) imposed a blanket ban on the national team over doping claims in December.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed cabinet members to organize alternative games with the same monetary rewards as the ongoing Winter Games, the Vedomosti business daily reported last week.