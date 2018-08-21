Russia Signs Military Deal With the Central African Republic

Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) signed a military deal on Tuesday paving the way for Moscow to step up training of CAR's armed forces, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia's growing military ties with CAR and its heightened interest in Africa were thrust into the spotlight last month when three Russian journalists were killed while investigating the alleged presence of Russian mercenaries there.

The agreement was signed at a state arms exhibition near Moscow attended by the two countries' defense ministers, Russian news agencies reported.