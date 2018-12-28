News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 28 2018 - 13:12

Russia to Scrap Domestic Roaming Fees in 2019

Igor Generalov / TASS

After years of fits and starts, it looks like domestic roaming fees will soon be a thing of the past in Russia, a country that spans 11 time zones.

Russia’s four largest mobile operators vowed to scrap domestic roaming fees for incoming calls in the fall of 2018 following a Federal Antimonopoly Service investigation.

New measures that President Vladimir Putin signed into law Thursday require telecom operators to set the same fees for cell phone users who travel outside their “home” region.

Read More
Ministry Proposes End to Roaming Charges

The changes will take effect on June 1, 2019.

The flat fees are expected to help Russians save 36 billion rubles ($520 million) in 2019 alone, one of the law’s co-authors, Sergei Mironov, estimated when the State Duma passed the measure on Dec. 19.

"This will allow people who speak with their relatives, friends and colleagues living in other Russian regions to save money,” Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at the time.

Putin Accuses Ukraine Leader of Plotting Naval Clash to Boost Ratings
News
Nov. 28 2018
Putin Accuses Ukraine Leader of Plotting Naval Clash to Boost Ratings
Putin, Asked About Succession Plans, Jokes: I'm not Going Anywhere
News
Nov. 28 2018
Putin, Asked About Succession Plans, Jokes: I'm not Going Anywhere
Twitter Suspends Account It Says Impersonated Vladimir Putin
News
Nov. 29 2018
Twitter Suspends Account It Says Impersonated Vladimir Putin


Latest news

Macron, Merkel Demand Russia Release Ukrainian Sailors
News
Dec. 28 2018
Macron, Merkel Demand Russia Release Ukrainian Sailors
Kremlin Welcomes Return of Syrian Kurdish Territories to Assad
News
Dec. 28 2018
Kremlin Welcomes Return of Syrian Kurdish Territories to Assad
Russia Outlaws Youth Protestors
News
Dec. 28 2018
Russia Outlaws Youth Protestors

Most read

News

Russia Contemplates Constitution Changes as Putin Faces Term Limits

News

Dagestan Cancels K-Pop Supergroup BTS’ ‘Gay’ Movie

News

Senator Wants ‘Browder List’ of Foreigners Who Bad-Mouth Russia

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

Sign up for our weekly newsletter