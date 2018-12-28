Russia to Scrap Domestic Roaming Fees in 2019

After years of fits and starts, it looks like domestic roaming fees will soon be a thing of the past in Russia, a country that spans 11 time zones.

Russia’s four largest mobile operators vowed to scrap domestic roaming fees for incoming calls in the fall of 2018 following a Federal Antimonopoly Service investigation.

New measures that President Vladimir Putin signed into law Thursday require telecom operators to set the same fees for cell phone users who travel outside their “home” region.