Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

March 21, 2017 — 02:00
— Update: 13:53

Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

March 21, 2017 — 02:00
— Update: 13:53
Maxim Novikov / TASS

Russia has agreed to settle its outstanding Soviet-era debt with a $125.2 million payout to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told Interfax March 21.

Russia closed its Soviet-era debts to the other states in the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia - Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia and Macedonia - over the last five years.

An agreement signed between Russia and Bosnia-Herzegovina on March 21 recalculated the Soviet-era debt into U.S. dollars at the rate used in the original memorandum from Sept. 17, 2003.

Russia to Settle its Soviet Debts in 2017

The amount is “$125.2 million and is repayable by a one-time cash payment within 45 calendar days,” Storchak told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday. 

 In February, an anonymous source from the Finance Ministry told Russian tabloid Izvestia that Russia would clear its debts by the end of summer. Russia has already closed debts to Western creditors and to China.

18 hours ago

He said he was attempting to draw attention to the conditions in his dormitory, not oppose the annexation of Crimea. Law enforcement saw no difference.

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which ...

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which ...

Proliv: Over the Channel... to Odessa

Mitya Borisov, the restaurateur best known for the now ubiquitous chains Jean-Jacques and John Donne, has gone sharply left-field with his new venture Proliv, which ...

1 day ago
By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov

New Friends: Russia and Japan Are Finding Common Ground

By Dmitry Streltsov
By Dmitry Streltsov
1 day ago

Despite territorial disputes and an unresolved peace treaty, more unites Russia and Japan than divides.

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 16

Disability in the Spotlight; The Kremlin and Wikileaks; Domestic Violence

Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands

1 day, 8 hours ago
The Moscow Times takes a look at life on the disputed island chain known to Russians as the Southern Kurils, but referred to in Japan ...

16 hours ago

Putin Ally Looks to Take Over Aircraft Industry

17 hours ago

British Taxi Service Goes Head to Head With Uber in Russia

18 hours ago

Russian Shoe Sales Plummet Amid Economic Crisis

14 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

14 hours ago

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

14 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

14 hours ago

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

14 hours ago

How a Bank’s Collapse Sparked Russia’s Least Likely Street Protests

14 hours ago

A banking crisis has exposed Russia's murky financial sector and made Tatarstan the unlikely setting for political protest.

1 day ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

1 day ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

2 days ago

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual ...

1 day ago

Garage Triennial: Giving Regional Artists a Voice

Last week, Garage opened its first ever Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art, probably its largest undertaking since the move to its new home in Gorky Park in 2015.

It was 2014, and Vladimir Putin was in poor form. His approval rating had fallen by 20 percent three years earlier, when ...

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

2 days ago
From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice this year as the annual ...

Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

4 days ago
A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian ...

Resilience and Heart on Show as Irish Film Festival Turns 10

2 days ago
From Ireland's version of 'Fight Club' to a musical set in 1980s Dublin, Moscow is spoiled for choice ...
Polish Lawyers Clash With Border Police Over Chechen Refugees

A group of lawyers from Warsaw traveled to the Belarusian border on Friday in a bid ...

Russia’s Defense Budget — Down, But Not Out

Reports that Russia will cut 25 percent of its 2017 defense budget give the impression that ...

