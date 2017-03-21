Russia to Pay Off Soviet-era Debt to Bosnia-Herzegovina Within 45 Days

Russia has agreed to settle its outstanding Soviet-era debt with a $125.2 million payout to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak told Interfax March 21.

Russia closed its Soviet-era debts to the other states in the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia - Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia and Macedonia - over the last five years.

An agreement signed between Russia and Bosnia-Herzegovina on March 21 recalculated the Soviet-era debt into U.S. dollars at the rate used in the original memorandum from Sept. 17, 2003.