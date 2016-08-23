Russia Negotiates Sale of Helicopters to Iran

Russian Helicopters, one of Russia’s largest aviation companies, is in negotiations with Iran over the sale of Ansat and Kamov Ka-226T light helicopters, Deputy Director General Alexander Scherbinin said Tuesday, the TASS news agency reported.

According to the company’s estimates, Iran needs around 60 light helicopters to serve the Iranian Health Ministry, TASS reported, citing Scherbinin. At the moment there are over 50 Russian-made helicopters registered in Iran, with the Mi-17 proving the most popular.

Russian Helicopters is in discussions with the Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (IHSRC) over the establishment of an authorized maintenance and repair center for Russian helicopters in Iran.

The company will be hosting an exposition from Aug. 23 to 25 for Iranian operators and other potential customers. On show will be the Ka-32A11VS fire-fighting helicopters, the Mi-171A2 for search-rescue operations and the heavy helicopters Mi-26T and Mi-26T2 for disaster cleanups and humanitarian aid.

A subsidiary of the state corporation Rostec, Russian Helicopters is the second-largest Russian defense contractor after Almaz-Antey.