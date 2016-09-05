Rosstat Proposes Compulsary Russian Census Participation

Russia’s state statistics service Rosstat has proposed making participation in the National Population Census compulsory, the Kommersant newspaper reported Monday.

Rosstat has propose d a fine of 100 to 300 rubles ($1.5 to $4.5) for those who refuse to answer census questions.

Rosstat has worked since April 2015 to secure the support of ministers and relevant authoritie s, and last week a government commission approved the amendments related to the 2002 population census law. The government will soon discuss the proposal, Kommersant reported.

The census in Russia is carried out at least once every decade. T he idea of compulsory census participation arose after 1 million people refused to take part in the 2010 census , Kommersant reported.

According to the newspaper, 3.5 million people declined to answer questions on their education, 4 million declined to give information on their sources of income and 4.6 million declined to provide employment information.

Approval for the census amendments took over a year because of the “idea's divisiveness,” Kommersant reported, citing Olga Vorobyeva, head of the Research Center for Socioeconomic Issues in Population.

The amendments had won approval on ground that an accurate census “form s the basis of socioeconomic policy.”

According to Voroby e va, 2010 census data had to be compiled using landlords’ registers because census takers were not granted entry into homes. Consequently, the census was “not particularly reliable,” she said.

S he hop es an online census can be implemented in time for the 2020 census, Kommersant reported.

Alexander Brovsky, a member of the Presidential Council on Human Rights remains skeptical: “ C arrying out a comprehensive survey of citizens without an accompanying legal mechanism is impossible.”