Russia to Increase Oil Production to New Record Highs in 2019

Russian oil producers have already returned oil production to record levels this year and will boost crude production further next year thanks to the launch of several greenfield projects, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a report on Aug. 13.

Russian oil production has increased recently to a record 11.2 million barrels a day, earning oil producers outsized profits this year. Russian state-owned oil producer Rosneft has already earned more profit in the first quarter of this year than in all of 2017, which recently made it the most valuable company in the country. The Russia’s energy ministry has raised its forecast for oil production in 2018 by 3.5 million tons.