May 04 2018 - 15:05
By Reuters

Russia to Honor Iran Nuclear Deal So Long as Others Do – Report

Adam Jones / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Moscow would honor its commitments on the Iran nuclear deal for as long as other countries did, the Interfax news agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump faces a May 12 deadline to decide whether to pull the United States out of the 2015 agreement, which offered Tehran relief from international sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Moscow has repeatedly said it wants the deal left intact.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday Russia would deem any changes to the deal to be unacceptable too.

By Reuters

