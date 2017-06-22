Russia to Face Further Sanctions For Doping at Sochi Olympics, Says IOC Head

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has pledged that Russia will face further sanctions over illegal doping.

Thomas Bach told The New York Times that the IOC would take action despite new anti-doping measures introduced by President Putin.

“We have the impression that some in Russia were thinking that by addressing the issues for the future, the past would be forgotten,” Mr. Bach said in an interview on Tuesday. “You cannot forget what happened in Sochi. We have made clear that the past — what happened there — has to be sanctioned.”