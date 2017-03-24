Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery

Russia's Justice
Ministry is planning to expand the legal concept of bribery in order
to include favors and non-material benefits, the Vedomosti
business daily reported Friday.
The Ministry plans
to amend the relevant articles in both the Criminal and Administrative codes,
the report said. Respective legislative initiatives will be revealed
to the public no earlier than April, according to the Ministry
officials.
The changes were
recommended by the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO), an
international anti-corruption organization founded by the Council of
Europe. Russia has been a member of GRECO since 2007. The
organization evaluated the country's anti-corruption legislation in
2011 and found that it didn't cover favors and non-material benefits, the market value of which cannot be measured – such as promotions,
sexual favors, positive press reviews and others.
Russia has started
to work on implementing these recommendations in 2012, spokesman of
the Prosecutor General's office Alexander Kurennoy told Vedomosti.
Proposals for legislative changes were discussed by all the relevant
government bodies and experts, he said, and submitted to the Justice
Ministry.
Implementing those
measures in reality might run into difficulties, Ilya Shumanov,
deputy head of Transparency International Russia, told Vedomosti: It
will be hard for law enforcement to prove that there is a
non-material benefit. Yet, it is still worth implementing, Shumanov
says.