Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies
Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll
Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery
Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies
Russia Values Being Feared Over its Reputation
Russia's Infamous 'Troll Factory' Is Now Posing as a Media Empire
Bright Spaces: Russian Metro Stations, Theaters, Palaces
7 hours ago Activists in Russian Cities Face Resistance Organizing Anti-Corruption Rallies
15 hours ago Number of Russians Who Believe Food Ban Is Harmful Rising – Poll
17 hours ago Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery

Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery

March 24, 2017 — 13:09
Update: 13:47

Russia to Expand Legal Concept of Bribery

March 24, 2017 — 13:09
— Update: 13:47
Anton Vaganov / TASS

Russia's Justice Ministry is planning to expand the legal concept of bribery in order to include favors and non-material benefits, the Vedomosti business daily reported Friday.

The Ministry plans to amend the relevant articles in both the Criminal and Administrative codes, the report said. Respective legislative initiatives will be revealed to the public no earlier than April, according to the Ministry officials.

The changes were recommended by the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO), an international anti-corruption organization founded by the Council of Europe. Russia has been a member of GRECO since 2007. The organization evaluated the country's anti-corruption legislation in 2011 and found that it didn't cover favors and non-material benefits, the market value of which cannot be measured – such as promotions, sexual favors, positive press reviews and others.

Russia has started to work on implementing these recommendations in 2012, spokesman of the Prosecutor General's office Alexander Kurennoy told Vedomosti. Proposals for legislative changes were discussed by all the relevant government bodies and experts, he said, and submitted to the Justice Ministry.

Implementing those measures in reality might run into difficulties, Ilya Shumanov, deputy head of Transparency International Russia, told Vedomosti: It will be hard for law enforcement to prove that there is a non-material benefit. Yet, it is still worth implementing, Shumanov says.

Theater

Who Lives Well in Russia?

Sat. Mar. 25 Sun. Apr. 30
Gogol Center
05:00 p.m.

Kirill Serebrennikov's staging based on Nikolai Nekrasov's poem about seven peasants traveling across Russia.

Read more

By Pavel Aptekar
Russia Values Being Feared Over its Reputation

Print edition — 2 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater

Bright Spaces: Russian Metro Stations, Theaters, Palaces

New issue — 2 days ago

March 23

Green Navalny; A City Without Gays; Putin's Power Play; Iconic Architecture; Fake News; Siberian Theater
By Michele A. Berdy
Meester Trump Tweets in Russian

1 day ago

Britain Liquidates Russian Oil Companies' Fraudulent 'Clones'

1 day ago

Russian Collusion With Trump 'Illogical,' says Kremlin

1 day ago

Testing of Russia's 'Texas-killing' Nuclear Missile Delayed, Again

1 day ago

Former Russian Parliamentarian and Putin Critic Shot Dead in Kiev

1 day ago

Russian Sisters Rob Bank They Work at to Buy Ferrari

2 days ago

Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin

Why a Russian Defector Was Gunned Down in Ukraine

1 day ago
A former Russian parliamentarian who fled to Ukraine, then harshly criticized the Russian authorities, has been shot dead in Kiev.

Russia's Foreign Ministry Is Telling Citizens How to Behave Abroad, and It's Everything

1 day ago
The Russian Foreign Ministry has published a list of recommendations ...

Why a Russian Defector Was Gunned Down in Ukraine

1 day ago
A former Russian parliamentarian who fled to Ukraine, then harshly criticized the Russian authorities, has been shot dead ...
