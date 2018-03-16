Russia to Expand 'Blacklist' of Americans in Response to Sanctions

Moscow will respond to a new set of U.S. sanctions by expanding its "blacklist" of Americans, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on 19 Russian citizens and five entities on Thursday in the most significant steps the United States has taken against Russia since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

"From the very beginning, we use the principle of parity on the number of people included in sanction lists. So we will expand our 'blacklist' with another group of Americans," Ryabkov was cited as saying.