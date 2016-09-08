Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
1 second ago Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017
45 minutes ago Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’
51 minutes ago Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan
Russia
Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief
Russia
Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’
Russia
Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail
Russia
Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

Sep. 08 2016 — 18:58
— Update: 18:58

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

Sep. 08 2016 — 18:58
— Update: 18:58

Russian lawmakers say they will introduce legislation by the end of the year that would criminalize doping in sports, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

The decision was reached during talks between Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) and the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Craig Reedie.

Russian sports have endured a turbulent summer, dominated by an ongoing doping scandal. Dozens of Russian athletes were banned from competing at this summer’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on the basis of an independent WADA report detailing the widespread state-sponsored use of illegal performance-enhancing drugs across Russian sports.

The report, authored by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, also resulted in Russia's entire team being banned from the Paralympic Games, which began yesterday, on Sept. 7, and continue until Sept. 18.

ROC Honorary President Vitaly Smirnov, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, said doping should be a crime. “We have to introduce criminal liability for doping, especially for young people. It is criminal,” Smirnov said, adding that ROC chief Alexander Zhukov has committed to doing everything in his power to have the law approved by the end of the year.

Smirnov, who was named head of Russia’s new independent anti-doping commission in July, also revealed that Russia’s Sports Ministry had been warned about potential punishments for its doping practices prior to the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010.

“[Former IOC President] Jacques Rogge said the IOC knew about doping in Russia and [warned] there could be penalties,” Sirmnov said, adding that “over six years we simply didn’t devote enough attention to this warning.”

“267 athletes were caught. We can’t escape that fact,” he said.

Smirnov also announced that the ROC has received a roadmap from the International Olympic Committee to combat doping. The roadmap also proposes coordination with WADA, and educational programs for young athletes.

Related
Russia
Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'
Russia
Russian Anti-Doping Agency 'Seeks Qualified Specialists'
Russia
WADA Says Russian State Involved in Doping Scandal
Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief

26 minutes ago

In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill patients. All were reported to have struggled with cancer.

45 minutes ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

51 minutes ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail

2 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate

4 hours ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

5 hours ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

45 minutes ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

51 minutes ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail

45 minutes ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

51 minutes ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

1 hour ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail
6 hours ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
6 hours ago

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy and increased connectivity had helped stabilize and define the new world order. Now, however, the pendulum has turned back towards a classic game ...

Print edition — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

4 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

4 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine ...

4 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

4 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine of 75 percent of the sum involved for the first ...

4 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

4 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine of 75 percent of the sum involved for the first offense, and 100 percent ...

4 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention fireworks. We’ve rummaged through our full to bursting inbox to come up with the highlights of the program: from free concerts to kids’ programs and much, much more.

see more

4 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a ...

7 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music ...

4 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention fireworks. We’ve rummaged through our full to bursting inbox to come up with the ...

New issue — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
3 days, 7 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

2 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate

4 hours ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

5 hours ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season with its Grand Festival, which ...

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

8 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
A Russian official has described the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as "fascist" after the group announced that a ...

19 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate
Svetlana Gannushkina, a human rights activist running for the State Duma, says she plans to challenge the head ...

8 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
A Russian official has described the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as "fascist" after the group announced that a ...

19 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate
Svetlana Gannushkina, a human rights activist running for the State Duma, says she plans to challenge the head ...

2 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate
The Kremlin has increased Russia's recognized cost of living by 1.8 percent, despite inflation averaging at 15 percent ...

4 hours ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas may have been a KGB agent, the New York Times newspaper reported Wednesday. ...
7 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
7 hours ago

A court in Yekaterinburg ruled on Saturday to arrest a young man for playing Pokémon Go in one of the city’s Russian ...

22 hours ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

23 hours ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

1 day ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

1 day ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

1 day ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church

1 day ago

Ombudsman Calls to Abolish Russian Statute of Limitations for Child Sex Crimes
Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
1 day ago
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. ...
Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
1 day ago
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the ...
The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra
7 hours ago
For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free ...

Most Read

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+