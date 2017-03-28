Russia to Consider New All-Out Ban on Surrogate Pregnancies

Russia could soon see a complete ban on surrogate pregnancies thanks to a new bill submitted to the Russian parliament.

The draft law, authored by Russian senator Anton Belyakov, claims that surrogacy is “a gross violation of children’s rights.”

Belyakov said that "numerous scientific studies" had proven deep bonds between mother and child which developed early on in the womb. Breaking that connection by asking a woman to carry and give birth to a baby on behalf of another couple damaged the child’s well-being, he said.

The bill will now need to be approved by Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, before moving on to the upper house of parliament.