Meanwhile…
May 03 2018 - 13:05

Russia to Commemorate Putin’s Inauguration With New Stamp

Moskva News Agency

The Russian postal service will commemorate President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration next week with a postage stamp.

The stamp’s inscription reads: “On May 7, 2018, V.V. Putin took office as President of the Russian Federation,” the Russian Post announced Wednesday.

A total of 252,000 stamps depicting the Kremlin’s Spasskaya Tower, or Savior Tower, and the Kremlin Senate will be put into circulation on Inauguration Day.

With a nominal value of 22 rubles, the 2018 presidential stamp will cost more than its 2012 and 2008 iterations, which charged 15 and 7 rubles respectively.

Particularly patriotic philatelists can affix their commemorative stamps to thematic envelopes and impress them with a specially designed mark at two locations in Moscow and St. Petersburg, the Russian Post says.

