Russia Ready to Celebrate Cosmonaut Day on International Space Station

The Storm

Golden Mask Festival. An avante-garde musical show based on Ostrovsky’s play about a passionate woman living with her overbearing mother-in-law and her weak-willed husband.

"The Storm" by the St. Petersburg Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater is a collaboration between director Andrei Moguchy, Alexander Manotskov, one of the country's leading new academic composers, and Vera Matrynov, former artistic director at Gogol Center, now art director of the New Space at the Theater of Nations. Manotskov wrote the music to Ostrovsky's play, while Martynov thought up a unique stage design, including curtains featuring Palekh miniature paintings. Moguchy's production of "The Storm" tries to recreate theater as it was "before Stanislavsky."