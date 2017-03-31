Russia
Russia Ready to Celebrate Cosmonaut Day on International Space Station

March 31, 2017 — 11:04
— Update: 11:14

Russia Ready to Celebrate Cosmonaut Day on International Space Station

March 31, 2017 — 11:04
— Update: 11:14
Oleg Novitsky Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky has been given official permission to skip work and celebrate Cosmonaut Day on the International Space Station (ISS). 

Novitsky's day-off is still full of official engagements, including a video conference with Mission Control and a pre-arranged Skype call to children at Russia's Artek summer camp, the TASS news agency reported.

Космический бутерброд) #мкс #мкс50 #космос #space

A post shared by Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) on

Novitsky will be the only Russian on board the ISS during the holiday. His fellow cosmonauts Andrei Borisenko and Sergei Ryzhikov are already scheduled to return to Earth on April 10. Novitsky will remain onboard with U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson and France's Tom Peske.

Наш экипаж. #мкс #iss #мкс50 #космос #space

A post shared by Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) on

Two new crew members — Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and America's Jack Fisher —are set to join the ISS on April 20.

Russia's Cosmonaut Day is celebrated annually on April 12. 

Theater

The Storm

Golden Mask Festival. An avante-garde musical show based on Ostrovsky’s play about a passionate woman living with her overbearing mother-in-law and her weak-willed husband.

Fri. Mar. 31 Sun. Apr. 02
Maly Theater
06:00 p.m.

“The Storm” by the St. Petersburg Tovstonogov Bolshoi Drama Theater is a collaboration between director Andrei Moguchy, Alexander Manotskov, one of the country’s leading new academic composers, and Vera Matrynov, former artistic director at Gogol Center, now art director of the New Space at the Theater of Nations. Manotskov wrote the music to Ostrovsky’s play, while Martynov thought up a unique stage design, including curtains featuring Palekh miniature paintings. Moguchy’s production of “The Storm” tries to recreate theater as it was “before Stanislavsky.” Read more

Read more

4 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Trouble Translating Trump

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 hours ago

Translating Donald Trump has not been smooth sailing for my Russian colleagues. They are sometimes clearly befuddled by Trumpese and make wild guesses about the meaning of his tweets.

Print edition — yesterday

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model

Alaska: Bridge Between U.S. and Russia

1 day, 2 hours ago
Russia signed a deal, selling Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, on March 30, 1867.

Fri. Mar. 31

More events
A street Cat Named Bob Cinema
AuktsYon Gig
A Dog's Purpose Cinema
Ilya Dolgov: Reef Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
Ulyi Gig

Opera

Peasant Cantata

Fri. May. 05 Fri. May. 05
Helikon Opera
06:00 p.m.; 07:30 p.m.

Alexander Borodovsky’s staging of Bach. Beer is served during the show. Read more

Read more

