Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training

Russian children will soon be able to storm a miniature version of the German parliament building to relive the Soviet capture of Nazi Berlin as part of training.

The scaled-down replica of Germany's iconic Reichstag building will be used by budding soldiers in Russia's Youth Army, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday.

The Youth Army was formed in 2015 to encourage patriotic fervor among Russia's youth, as well as to teach basic military skills to children as young as 10.

Built in 1894, the Reichstag was captured by Soviet forces on May 2, 1945.

The building is still used by German politicians today after a series of extensive renovations.