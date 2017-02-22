Russia
7 minutes ago Russia to Build Miniature Reichstag for Youth Army Training
1 hour ago Russian Social Network Vkontakte Announces 43% Profit Boom
2 hours ago Russia Reinforces U.S. Flank With Cutting-Edge Missile System
Meanwhile…
Russia’s Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)
Meanwhile…
Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March
Meanwhile…
Azerbaijan's President Appoints New Deputy. (His Wife)
Meanwhile…
Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other
Feb 22, 2017 — 17:46
— Update: 17:53

Feb 22, 2017 — 17:46
— Update: 17:53
Max Pixel

Russian children will soon be able to storm a miniature version of the German parliament building to relive the Soviet capture of Nazi Berlin as part of training.

The scaled-down replica of Germany's iconic Reichstag building will be used by budding soldiers in Russia's Youth Army, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday.

The Youth Army was formed in 2015 to encourage patriotic fervor among Russia's youth, as well as to teach basic military skills to children as young as 10.

Built in 1894, the Reichstag was captured by Soviet forces on May 2, 1945.

The building is still used by German politicians today after a series of extensive renovations.

Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey.

Read more

2 days ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
2 days ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

1 day, 19 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

New issue — 6 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
2 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
2 days ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

22 hours ago
This year's Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

Trump's New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia's

22 hours ago
Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn't particularly happy ...

Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines

22 hours ago
This year's Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy
Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali.

Read more

