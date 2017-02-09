Russia Tightens Trade Controls Amid Rising Tensions With Belarus

Russia is to start tracking all Belarusian food imports in a bid to crackdown on sanctioned European foodstuff sneaking across the border.

Russian food watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor claims that the plans will boost food quality and safety.

The Belarusian border has become an increasingly attractive target for smugglers, who import sanctioned European goods with fake documents declaring them as Belarusian.

The phenomenon has led to several “miracle harvests,” with Belarus exporting five times more apples in 2015 than the country officially harvested.