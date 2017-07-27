Russia Could Expel U.S. Diplomats in Response to Fresh Sanctions

Russia could seize U.S. Embassy property in the outskirts of Moscow if a bill voted by the U.S. House of Representatives strengthening sanctions against Russia is implemented, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday.

Citing sources from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kommersant said that if President Donald Trump were to sign the bill, 35 U.S. diplomats could also be expelled from Russia.

The retaliatory measures would mirror the White House's decision in December last year to confiscate two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expel 35 Russian diplomats from the country.