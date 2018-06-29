Russia Test-Fires Sanctions-Busting Crimea Turbine

Russia's energy ministry said it had conducted the first test of a German-made electricity turbine that was installed in Crimea in contravention of European sanctions.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and since then has been subject to sanctions that, among other things, bar European Union companies from supplying energy infrastructure to the region.

But Russia sent four turbines built by the German engineering company Siemens to Crimea – without its knowledge, Siemens said. The shipments angered Berlin and led Brussels to impose new sanctions on Russians involved in the deliveries.

Without help from Siemens or engineers affiliated with Siemens, it would be hard to activate the turbines and the software used to run them, several power generation specialists told Reuters.