Russia Tells U.S. Their Bombers to Leave Venezuela on Friday
Wikicommons
Russia has told the United States that two of its strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons will leave Venezuela on Friday, the White House said on Wednesday, ending a deployment that angered Washington.
Read More
Russia Considers Deploying Military Aircraft in Venezuela Long Term, Media Reports
“We have spoken with representatives of Russia and have been informed that their military aircraft, which landed in Venezuela, will be leaving on Friday and going back to Russia,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in an email sent to Reuters.
Latest news
News
Dec. 13 2018
News
Dec. 13 2018