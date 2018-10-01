Russia Tells S.Korea to Release Vessel Held at Busan Port

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned South Korea's ambassador in Moscow on Monday and demanded that Seoul allow a Russian vessel to leave South Korea's port of Busan, the ministry said.

The 'Sevastopol' has been illegally held at the port, the ministry said without adding what had served as the pretext for the alleged detention.

"The Russian side demanded the (South Korean) maritime authorities' ban on the vessel leaving the port be immediately cancelled," it said in a statement.