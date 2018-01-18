Russia Taking Wheat Crown Recalls Communist-Era Dominance

(Bloomberg) — Russia’s emergence as the world’s leading exporter of wheat, a shift that’s reorienting global trade in the grain around the Black Sea region, recalls the Soviet Union’s previous dominance of production — albeit under markedly different conditions.

Countries comprising the former USSR harvested 18 percent of the global wheat crop in 2017, the most since 1980, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Russia is projected to become the biggest shipper by volume this year, overtaking the U.S., the agency estimates. America’s share of the global crop fell to 6 percent in 2017, the lowest based on records going back to 1960.

The Black Sea’s favorable soil and climate has always been capable of bumper crops, said John Schnittker, who was a chief economist and undersecretrary at the U.S. Department of Agriculture under President Lyndon Johnson. Two important differences between now and the Cold War era are the improved quality of the grain and what it’s used for.

Despite a share of the global crop that peaked at 31 percent in 1966, the USSR still needed to import grain. That’s partly because most of its wheat was fed to animals — almost three-fifths in the late 1970s and early 1980s — and Soviet citizens ate a diet that was heavily dependent on grains.

Another important factor was the poor quality of much of Soviet wheat, a problem made worse by the collective-farming system’s poor storage and transportation infrastructure.