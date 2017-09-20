Russia Takes Down Dark Web Drug Market

Russia’s Interior Ministry has taken down an online illicit drug market operating through the anonymous web surfing software Tor, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

The so-called Russian Anonymous Marketplace (RAMP) was said to have operated since 2012 with an estimated 14,000 members. RAMP reportedly served as an online forum for buyers to connect with dealers. Transactions were then made outside the forum and deliveries made via “dead drops.”

In a response to a State Duma deputy’s letter, Deputy Interior Minister Mikhail Vanichkin said RAMP was taken down in July 2017, TASS quoted him as saying Tuesday.