Russia Takes Credit for Crimean Winery's International Awards

Prestigious winemaking awards were low on Russia's list of priorities when annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but it now counts accolades won by Crimean winemakers as a Russian achievement.

Scooping three silver and three bronze medals at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (with their Riesling variety getting an 'Outstanding' tag), new winemaker 'Alma Valley' has become the latest soft power victory in the 'Russification' of the peninsula.

Even though the project dates back to 2008, when the first grapes were planted on the shores of Alma River, and the state-of-the-art winery became operational in 2013, the entire top management is made up of Russians believed to be close to people in power in Moscow.

In 2015, Russian media outlet RBC conducted an investigation into the financiers of the project and found no concrete patrons, but said it looks like a top state banker was heavily involved.