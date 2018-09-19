Russia Summons Swiss and Dutch Envoys Over Spying Allegations

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of Switzerland and the Netherlands in Moscow over what it said were "unsubstantiated accusations" that Russian spies had attempted to hack a Swiss laboratory.

Dutch and Swiss media reported late last week that two Russians had been detained earlier this year over a plot to spy on a Swiss laboratory analyzing chemical and biological weapons, including the Novichok nerve agent. Following the reports, which were confirmed by the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service, Bern demanded on Tuesday that Russia cease spying activities on its territory.