News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 05 2018 - 16:03

Russia Proposes Tillerson-Lavrov Meeting in Ethiopia This Week

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

POOL New / Reuters

(Reuters) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Russia had suggested a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Ethiopia this week, the RIA news agency reported.

Both men are expected to make Africa trips this week and Ryabkov was cited as saying that Moscow had proposed they hold talks in Ethiopia at the end of the week.

Read More
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use

Ryabkov also commented on the situation in Syria's eastern Ghouta rebel-held enclave.

The Interfax news agency cited him as saying that the U.S. assessment of the situation there "did not correspond to reality." 

Moscow Meeting Canceled After Dutch Foreign Minister Resigns for Lying About Meeting Putin
News
Feb. 14 2018
Moscow Meeting Canceled After Dutch Foreign Minister Resigns for Lying About Meeting Putin
U.S. Is Preparing Europe to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia — Lavrov
News
Feb. 28 2018
U.S. Is Preparing Europe to Use Nuclear Weapons Against Russia — Lavrov
Nuclear Weapons and Economic Woes: The Highlights of Putin’s Federal Assembly Address
News
March 01 2018
Nuclear Weapons and Economic Woes: The Highlights of Putin’s Federal Assembly Address

Latest news

Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
News
March 05 2018
Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
Russia Accuses U.S. of Flouting UN Resolution in Syria Amid Eastern Ghouta Battle
News
March 05 2018
Russia Accuses U.S. of Flouting UN Resolution in Syria Amid Eastern Ghouta Battle
Putin, Before Vote, Says Russia Has Thwarted Hundreds of Foreign Spies
News
March 05 2018
Putin, Before Vote, Says Russia Has Thwarted Hundreds of Foreign Spies

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox