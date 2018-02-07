News

Russia Sues Companies for $51 million Over Delays in World Cup Stadium Construction

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Sports Ministry has sued companies building 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums for 2.9 billion rubles ($50.8 million) over delays in constructions schedules. Russia is expected to spend $13.2 billion on the tournament, in what will be the costliest football competition in history. More than half of that will come from the federal budget, while private and state-run firms are expected to shoulder a third of the costs.

Russia’s Sports Ministry filed six lawsuits against four contractors building stadiums for next summer, the RBC business portal reported Wednesday, citing court records. It seeks to recover $17.8 million from the construction firm of Putin’s billionaire ally Gennady Timchenko, which is building stadiums in host cities Nizhny Novgorod and Volgograd.

