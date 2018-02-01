News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 01 2018 - 11:02

Russia Successfully Launches 4 U.S. Satellites Into Space

Donat Sorokin / TASS

Russia’s multi-billion-dollar spaceport in the Far East has successfully launched 11 satellites into orbit, including 4 commercial U.S. satellites, in the third-ever launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The last launch was delayed in November after a satellite crashed into the sea due to wrongly programmed coordinates, Russian officials said at the time. The $5-billion cosmodrome launched its first satellites into space in April 2016.

Read More
Read more: Liftoff Off at Russia's New Vostochny Cosmodrome

The Roscosmos Federal space agency said that two Russian earth observation satellites had entered into orbit as of early Thursday. It confirmed later that four U.S. and five German commercial nanosatellites were also successfully deployed.

“I will begin by congratulating all of you with today’s successful launch,” Igor Komarov, the head of Roscosmos, was cited as saying by the RBC business portal.

“Before the end of the year, we are planning two more launches in the second half of the year,” he added.

Russia’s Biggest Enemy Is U.S. — Poll
News
Jan. 10 2018
Russia’s Biggest Enemy Is U.S. — Poll
U.S. Orders Sputnik News Agency to Register as 'Foreign Agent'
News
Jan. 10 2018
U.S. Orders Sputnik News Agency to Register as 'Foreign Agent'
U.S. Urges Travelers To Reconsider Visiting Russia
News
Jan. 11 2018
U.S. Urges Travelers To Reconsider Visiting Russia

Latest news

The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
News
Feb. 01 2018
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox