Russia Successfully Launches 4 U.S. Satellites Into Space

Russia’s multi-billion-dollar spaceport in the Far East has successfully launched 11 satellites into orbit, including 4 commercial U.S. satellites, in the third-ever launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The last launch was delayed in November after a satellite crashed into the sea due to wrongly programmed coordinates, Russian officials said at the time. The $5-billion cosmodrome launched its first satellites into space in April 2016.