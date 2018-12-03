News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 03 2018 - 15:12

Russia Successfully Launches First Manned Rocket Into Space Since October Failure

Roscosmos

Russia has successfully launched a manned Soyuz rocket into space, two months after a previous launch failed, the country’s space agency said on Monday. 

In October, a Russian cosmonaut and U.S. astronaut were forced to abort their mission after a rocket bound for the International Space Station failed, sending them plunging back to Earth in an emergency landing.

On Monday, a Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts from Russia, the U.S. and Canada departed from the Baikonur site in Kazakhstan run by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency.

Monday’s launch was needed to guarantee that the ISS was not left unmanned after the station’s current crew returns to earth later this month. 

Read More
Russian Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Damaged Sensor

The three new crew members include Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian space agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

Russia Plans Long-Term Base on the Moon — Space Agency
News
Nov. 06 2018
Russia Plans Long-Term Base on the Moon — Space Agency
International Space Station Marks 20 Years Since First Launch, in Photos
News
Nov. 20 2018
International Space Station Marks 20 Years Since First Launch, in Photos
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors
News
Nov. 20 2018
Over $150M Embezzled in Construction of Russia’s Far East Spaceport — Prosecutors


Latest news

Russians Split in Attitudes to Ruling United Russia Party, Poll Says
News
Dec. 04 2018
Russians Split in Attitudes to Ruling United Russia Party, Poll Says
Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS
News
Dec. 04 2018
Soyuz Rocket Successfully Docks at ISS
Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages
News
Dec. 03 2018
Russian Taxi Drivers Launch Protest in Central Moscow Over Low Wages

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter