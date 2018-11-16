Russia to Subsidize Purchase of Vehicles From Sanctioned Oligarch’s Carmaking Giant

The Russian government will subsidize the National Guard’s purchase of hundreds of armored vehicles and natural gas cars from firms controlled by the sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a newly passed decree.

Deripaska was named in a list of sweeping U.S. sanctions against major Russian businessmen and structures last April for “malign activities.” The U.S. Treasury Department extended the deadline for Deripaska to reduce his holdings in EN+, Rusal and the car manufacturer Gaz PAO by Jan. 7, 2019.