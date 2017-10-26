Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
18 minutes ago Russia Submits Bid to Host UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Match
58 minutes ago Russian Investigative Newspaper Says ‘No Choice’ But to Arm Staff After Radio Host Was Stabbed
1 hour ago Interfax News Back Online After Large-Scale Virus Attack
Russia
Russian Investigative Newspaper Says ‘No Choice’ But to Arm Staff After Radio Host Was Stabbed
Russia
Interfax News Back Online After Large-Scale Virus Attack
Russia
Kremlin Blanks ‘Annexation’ From German President’s Speech on Crimea
Russia
Amnesty Says Russian Prison Convoy Conditions 'Evoke Gulag Era'
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Submits Bid to Host UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Match

Oct 26, 2017 — 13:02
— Update: 13:01

Russia Submits Bid to Host UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Match

Oct 26, 2017 — 13:02
— Update: 13:01
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS

Russia has placed a bid to host the opening match of the 2020 European football championship, Deputy prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Thursday.

St. Petersburg is one of 13 European cities set to share hosting duties for the 60th UEFA Euro between June 12 and July 12 in 2020. The second-largest Russian city will see three group stage matches and a quarterfinal fixture in its 65,000-seat stadium.

 Mutko, who is also president of the Russian Football Union, told reporters on Thursday that UEFA had launched the selection process for the host city of the opening match.

“We submitted an application for St. Petersburg,” state-run news agency TASS cited Mutko as saying.

See also: St. Petersburg to regulate prices for UEFA Tournament

The 13 host countries for Euro 2020 will not automatically qualify for the 24-team tournament. Each national team will be required to play qualifying matches in 2019 and in early 2020. 

 Like St. Petersburg, the Italian capital of Rome, Azerbaijan’s capital Baku and the German city of Munich will each host three group stage matches and a quarterfinal game.

Amsterdam, Budapest, Bucharest, Bilbao, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin and Glasgow will also host group stage matches and elimination rounds. 

 The final will be played at London’s famous Wembley Stadium.

Related
Russia
Moscow Officials Tally Racist Football Attacks Ahead of World Cup
Russia
Tickets for 2018 Football World Cup Go on Sale this Week
Russia
Russia's Top Goalscorer Considers Switch to 'Swamp Football'
Russia
Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+