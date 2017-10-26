Russia Submits Bid to Host UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Match

Russia has placed a bid to host the opening match of the 2020 European football championship, Deputy prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Thursday.

St. Petersburg is one of 13 European cities set to share hosting duties for the 60th UEFA Euro between June 12 and July 12 in 2020. The second-largest Russian city will see three group stage matches and a quarterfinal fixture in its 65,000-seat stadium.

Mutko, who is also president of the Russian Football Union, told reporters on Thursday that UEFA had launched the selection process for the host city of the opening match.

“We submitted an application for St. Petersburg,” state-run news agency TASS cited Mutko as saying.