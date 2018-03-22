Russia Study Abroad Programs to Continue Despite U.S. Travel Warning — Academic Group

The U.S. State Department listed Russia as one of the most dangerous countries to visit in January, citing threats of terrorism and harassment. Acting on the advisory, Stanford University said in March that it was suspending its study abroad programs to Russia.

The United States’ recent caution against traveling to Russia has not deterred study abroad programs, according to a survey published by a U.S.-based academic group on Russia studies.

The Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies (ASEEES) said most of the 34 members it surveyed said their programs are continuing on their own or through third-party programs.

“Only two universities, one being Stanford, reported that they decided to cancel their programs because of the travel advisory,” ASEEES said Wednesday.

A third university cancelled the study abroad program because of low enrolment and a fourth institution was still waiting, the University of Pittsburgh-based group said.

ASEEES describes itself as a 3,000-member scholarly society supporting research Russia, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.