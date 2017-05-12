Russia
Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader
Official Russian Satanist Church Declares Opposition to Religious Extremism
'If You Leave, You'll Die'
Shiveluch Volcano Erupts in Eastern Russia
Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

May 12, 2017 — 14:15
— Update: 14:43

Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

May 12, 2017 — 14:15
— Update: 14:43

The United States has released a report criticizing Russia’s inability to curb intellectual property crimes. The report says that Russia hasn’t done enough to fight counterfeiters and pirates. 

 According to the report, film piracy in Russia is the most pressing issue — with piracy of books, music and other media coming up close behind. Russian copyright laws are designed for criminals and minors who are involved in infringements end up falling outside of the criminal justice system, Interfax reports.

Piracy Law Could be Expanded to Books and Music

With no clear fix, legislators are considering new approaches to clamp down on film piracy. In the State Duma, discussions are being held on whether to shift the focus of criminal investigations towards the end users illegally consuming content. The scope of potential new legislation has not yet been laid out. 

But companies losing out on profits from copyright infringement want the government to take action. Film distribution networks such as the Warner-affiliated Kapo network have said they are losing 15 - 30 percent in rates in income due to piracy.

A young American girl thought she was visiting Russia. Instead, she was kidnapped by radical Christians, then held for 15 years against her will.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

American directors Viktor Carinha and Mia Zanette stage an immersive show based on Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, a psychological drama that examines the hidden threats to society. The action takes place in the ancient Dashkov Mansion. Tickets at dashkov5.ru/en, parter.ru, kassir.ru, ponominalu.ru Read more

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

1 day ago

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting events.

1 day ago

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting events.

1 day ago

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

1 day ago

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting events.

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

2 days, 20 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects photos from across Russia, where millions of people on Tuesday celebrated Victory Day and the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory ...

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French presidency. But the Kremlin's actions during the election campaign have hardened his views of the Russian leadership.

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

The economy and concerns over North Korea will bring Russia and Japan closer — not any desire to resolve future of the ...

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s ...

