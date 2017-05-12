Russia Is Struggling in Its Fight Against Piracy and Counterfeiting

The United States has released a report criticizing Russia’s inability to curb intellectual property crimes. The report says that Russia hasn’t done enough to fight counterfeiters and pirates.

According to the report, film piracy in Russia is the most pressing issue — with piracy of books, music and other media coming up close behind. Russian copyright laws are designed for criminals and minors who are involved in infringements end up falling outside of the criminal justice system, Interfax reports.