News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
July 10 2018 - 18:07

Russia Steps in to Save UN Breastfeeding Resolution Against U.S. Opposition

David D / Flickr

Russia saved a UN-affiliated resolution to encourage breastfeeding despite efforts by the U.S. to thwart its adoption.

The U.S. tried to derail a pro-breastfeeding resolution in the UN’s World Health Organization to serve the interests of formula makers, The New York Times reported over the weekend.

Citing dozens of unnamed delegates from several countries who participated in the deliberations this spring, the newspaper reported that U.S. representatives warned they would unleash punitive trade measures on Ecuador if it introduced the resolution.

Enter Russia.

“It was the Russians who ultimately stepped in to introduce the measure — and the Americans did not threaten them,” The New York Times reported.

Read More
As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

An unnamed Russian delegate to the deliberations in Geneva was quoted as saying “we’re not trying to be a hero.”

He also said Russia did not receive direct pressure from Washington to back off from the measure, while fear of U.S. retaliation kept other Latin American and African countries from introducing the resolution.

An anonymous U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman said the original draft of the resolution created “unnecessary hurdles” for mothers who are unable to breastfeed and need alternatives to feed their children.

But the head of the British advocacy group Baby Milk Action, Patti Rundall, compared the U.S. position to “blackmail, with the U.S. holding the world hostage and trying to overturn nearly 40 years of consensus.”

For the unnamed Russian delegate, the issue was a clear-cut case of a powerful country abusing its influence.

“We feel that it is wrong when a big country tries to push around some very small countries, especially on an issue that is really important for the rest of the world,” the delegate told The New York Times.

Russian Women Should Avoid Sex With Foreign World Cup Fans, Lawmaker Says
News
June 13 2018
Russian Women Should Avoid Sex With Foreign World Cup Fans, Lawmaker Says
Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars
News
June 20 2018
Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars
Iranian Women Take on Stadium Ban Back Home at Russia's World Cup
News
June 20 2018
Iranian Women Take on Stadium Ban Back Home at Russia's World Cup

Latest news

Black Sea Tourists Warned: Water Too Cold, Air Too Hot
Meanwhile…
July 10 2018
Black Sea Tourists Warned: Water Too Cold, Air Too Hot
LGBT World Cup Fans Stage Stealth Protests in Moscow
News
July 10 2018
LGBT World Cup Fans Stage Stealth Protests in Moscow
Russia's Rating Agency Says More Sanctions Are Key Economic Risk
News
July 10 2018
Russia's Rating Agency Says More Sanctions Are Key Economic Risk

Most read

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

Putin Says World Cup Has Broken Stereotypes About Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter