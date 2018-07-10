Russia Steps in to Save UN Breastfeeding Resolution Against U.S. Opposition

Russia saved a UN-affiliated resolution to encourage breastfeeding despite efforts by the U.S. to thwart its adoption.

The U.S. tried to derail a pro-breastfeeding resolution in the UN’s World Health Organization to serve the interests of formula makers, The New York Times reported over the weekend.

Citing dozens of unnamed delegates from several countries who participated in the deliberations this spring, the newspaper reported that U.S. representatives warned they would unleash punitive trade measures on Ecuador if it introduced the resolution.

Enter Russia.

“It was the Russians who ultimately stepped in to introduce the measure — and the Americans did not threaten them,” The New York Times reported.