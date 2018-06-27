News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 27 2018 - 15:06

Russia Slams Saudi ‘Fake News’

Carl Recine / Reuters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has slammed as fake news a Saudi report accusing the Russian team of doping.

Russia crushed the Saudi team 5-0 in the World Cup opening match.

In an article published on the Saudi outlet Slaati.com, the “author cites an unnamed ‘German television outlet’ to say that Russia’s security services are involved in a sophisticated cover-up,” the Foreign Ministry said in an online statement.

Read More
A New Chapter in the Saudi-Russian Oil Alliance (Op-ed)

The article claimed that “Russia only beat Saudi Arabia because it used banned substances,” it continued.

“We hope that the fake news article will inspire a different sentiment among Saudi fans than those who ordered [the article] had in mind.”

The ministry said the Saudi outlet was presumably referring to ARD, the German broadcaster whose investigation first exposed widespread doping among Russian athletes.

The article claimed Russia won by using banned substances.

In a recent report, the broadcaster said a top Russian football player had been among those being investigated by WADA on doping suspicions. The player was later dropped from the national squad. FIFA, however, this week said it had not found any evidence of doping among Russian players.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry frequently points out news articles it considers to be untruthful, labeling them as “fake news.”

Meanwhile, a recent poll by the state-run Public Opinion Foundation conducted in June found that 66 percent of Russians questioned had never heard of the term “fake news.”

Forty-seven percent, however, said they had encountered inaccurate reporting.

11 Bizarre World Cup Souvenirs From Russia, in Photos
News
May 29 2018
11 Bizarre World Cup Souvenirs From Russia, in Photos
Blacklisted Fan Bypasses Russia's World Cup Security System
News
May 29 2018
Blacklisted Fan Bypasses Russia's World Cup Security System
Moody’s Says FIFA World Cup Will Have Limited Economic Impact for Russia
News
May 31 2018
Moody’s Says FIFA World Cup Will Have Limited Economic Impact for Russia

Latest news

Moscow and Washington Strike Deal to Hold Putin-Trump Summit
News
June 27 2018
Moscow and Washington Strike Deal to Hold Putin-Trump Summit
Crimean Activist Balukh Enters 100th Day of Hunger Strike
News
June 27 2018
Crimean Activist Balukh Enters 100th Day of Hunger Strike
Study Shows 17 Percent of Russian Men Won't Live to Retirement
News
June 27 2018
Study Shows 17 Percent of Russian Men Won't Live to Retirement

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

Police Can Confiscate Phones Without a Criminal Prosecution

Meanwhile…

Russian Cosmonaut Captures Satellite Passing Space Station

News

Ex-FIFA President Meets Putin at World Cup

News

Many Russians No Longer Hold Stalin Liable for WWII Deaths

Sign up for our weekly newsletter