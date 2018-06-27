News

Russia Slams Saudi ‘Fake News’

Carl Recine / Reuters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has slammed as fake news a Saudi report accusing the Russian team of doping.

Russia crushed the Saudi team 5-0 in the World Cup opening match.

In an article published on the Saudi outlet Slaati.com, the “author cites an unnamed ‘German television outlet’ to say that Russia’s security services are involved in a sophisticated cover-up,” the Foreign Ministry said in an online statement.

The article claimed that “Russia only beat Saudi Arabia because it used banned substances,” it continued. “We hope that the fake news article will inspire a different sentiment among Saudi fans than those who ordered [the article] had in mind.” The ministry said the Saudi outlet was presumably referring to ARD, the German broadcaster whose investigation first exposed widespread doping among Russian athletes.

