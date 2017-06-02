Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

Russia has signed a deal to import 100,000 barrels of Iranian oil per day, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Novak announced during the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

“The agreement has been signed after some changes were made,” Novak said, adding that the changes were mostly price-related or technical in nature.

The deal may be a part of a scheme between Russia and Iran dating to 2014 to attract Russian investments to the country.



In March, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Russia and met Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed the importance of partnership and mutual cooperation in the areas of nuclear energetics, oil and gas, and Middle Eastern security.