Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day

Welcome to The Machine: Inside the Secretive World of RT
23 hours ago
RT is often accused of being a propaganda agency, but a culture of secrecy has made insider accounts difficult to come by. The Moscow Times spoke with several sources to get a rare glimpse inside.
21 hours ago
Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
21 hours ago
Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture
Journalist David Farrier stumbles upon a mysterious tickling competition online. As he delves deeper he comes up against fierce resistance, but that doesn't stop him getting to the bottom of a story stranger than fiction. Directed by David Farrier and Dylan Reeve. Read more
21 hours ago
Deadly TU-154 Christmas Day Plane Crash Caused by Human Error, Says Russian Defence Ministry
It's a Small World: Children in Moscow
This charming, 40-minute production of Bach’s comic opera involves 60 audience members having coffee with the singers. Read more