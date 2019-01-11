Russia Should Be Suspended Until Tests Completed, U.S. Doping Chief Says

Russia should be declared non-compliant until testing is completed even if they do hand over doping data after missing WADA's hard deadline, the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Thursday.

After much stalling and feet dragging Russian authorities finally on Wednesday allowed a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) inspection team into a tainted Moscow laboratory to retrieve data it had earlier been denied.

Access to the lab and data before a Dec. 31 deadline had been a condition of WADA's September decision to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

A five-member inspection team was sent home from Moscow last month without the extracted data after Russian authorities said the team's equipment was not certified under Russian law.

Once WADA is in possession of the data Russian authorities must also ensure that any re-analysis of samples is completed by no later than June 30, 2019.